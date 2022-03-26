Suspected Robber Set Ablaze By Angry Mob In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos)

Angry mob reportedly burnt ‘one chance’ robber to ashes at the Goodluck Jonathan Flyover near Itam Market, along Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Salemgists learnt that the robber met his waterloo at about 11:00 am on Friday, March 25 after he seize a woman’s handbag containing cash and other personal belongings.

The victim who boarded a tricycle with the robbers called the attention of people around and angry traders quickly cordoned off the tricycle and captured one of the suspects, while one escaped.

An eyewitness witness account revealed that the captured robber received a lot of beatings before he was set ablaze by the angry traders.

The eyewitness said, “It was around 11:30am from my shop I started hearing people shouting where is the money. I learnt that he and two other members of his gang, a man and woman robbed one woman of her money inside the tricycle and pushed her out inside town.”

“I learnt the woman’s son immediately used another tricycle to pursue them and catch them here at the flyover. Maybe as he refused to return the money they stole those people descended on him. When they were beating him inside his tricycle, I thought they were dragging about transport fare.

“It was when they now set him ablaze inside the tricycle that I decided to find out what actually happened. Even some other commercial tricycle and Mini Bus operators stopped at the Flyover and joined hand to beat him up.

“He was set ablaze inside his Keke Napep, but he later jumped out. But two other members of his gang, a man and woman succeeded to run away. In fact we saw the lady run pass in front of our shop, then we didn’t know what happened, we would have caught her.”

The development was confirmed in a statement by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew.

He warned against jungle justice on criminal suspects in the state, adding that, “Jungle justice has no place in law because nobody has any right to take another man’s life”, he warned and enjoined the civil society to always hand over criminal suspects to security agencies for diligent prosecution.”



Video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbjsROZgAqU/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...