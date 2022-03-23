Suspected Serial Fraudster Arrested While Hiding In A Water Tank (Photo)

A serial fraudster who has been conning innocent Kenyans and foreigners by posing as a government procurement officer, has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), IgbereTV reports.

Mr David Ambuku alias General who reportedly forges tender documents and local purchase orders before conning his unsuspecting targets, was arrested after jumping into a water tank to hide.

The suspect accused of working with crooked officials in various government ministries, was arrested after conspiring to defraud two merchants Sh47.3 million using forged tender documents for ministries of Interior and Labour.

He is also said to have conned a Chinese investor Sh26 million, posing as a procurement officer at the Ministry of Labour. He also defrauded another investor of over Sh26 million while pretending to be a senior military official at the defence headquarters.

The statement read;

“He almost drowned after plunging into the water tank at the sight of financial investigations detectives, who raided his house at Kimathi estate, along Jogoo road, early today morning. The con, who is a director of Kemoma ventures and several other companies working with crooked officials in government ministries and state departments, secures access to their well furnished offices and boardrooms where he conducts his business unperturbed.

“The serial fraudster with a knack for obtaining millions of shillings from unsuspecting investors without batting an eyelid, has previously posed as a senior military official at defence headquarters and obtained over Sh26 million from a would be investor”

Ambuku has over 10 pending cases and will be arraigned in court on Wednesday March 23, 2022.

The statement added;

“The scammer who has over 10 pending cases in different courts has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games before he was finally cornered this morning.

“He will be arraigned at the Milimani Law courts tomorrow to take plea. Any person who has fallen victim to Ambuku’s machinations is asked to report to thev Economic Crimes unit at DCI headquarters or dial the DCI anonymous toll free number 0800 722 203 to file their report”



