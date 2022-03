The @HouseNGR calls on the @NigerianArmy, the @NigeriaPolice, the Department of State Service (DSS), & @official_NSCDC to beef up security operations in Ologbo-Nugu, Umoghun-Nokhua, Orogho, Urhehue, Evboesi and Evbonogbon communities of Edo State, which have been under alleged frequent invasions by armed herdsmen.

The @HouseNGR has just passed this resolution after considering a motion on the matter.



https://twitter.com/HouseNGR/status/1501532265112817670?t=2KeUaB3rqp6f8VqeBPs2cA&s=08

