Taiwan: China Threatens To Turn US Warship To Scrap Iron

‘Any military threat nothing but scrap iron in front of 1.4 billion Chinese people’

13:53, 02-Mar-2022

China’s Foreign Ministry responded on March 1 to the U.S. sending the destroyer USS Ralph Johnson through the Taiwan Straits, saying the act will only accelerate the demise of “Taiwan independence” forces. “The trick of U.S. warships passing through the Taiwan Straits should be left to those who are obsessed with hegemony,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.



https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-03-02/China-condemns-latest-U-S-warship-transit-in-Taiwan-Straits-184pTMOLmjC/index.html

Video

What is the true intention of the US hyping of the USS Johnson’s passage through the Taiwan Strait?

If the US wants to embolden the “Taiwan independence forces” in this way, then we have this to say to the US:

Such move will only accelerate the demise of the “Taiwan independence forces”. The US will also pay a heavy price for its adventurist act.

If the US tries to intimidate and pressure China in this way, then we have this stern warning:

The so-called military deterrence will be reduced to scrap iron when facing the steely great wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people.

The trick of sending vessels to sail through the Taiwan Strait should be better saved to entertain those obsessed with hegemony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQhJA0nhv3w

Picture 1) Wang Wenbin is a Chinese politician diplomat, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deputy director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department, and is a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Picture 2) PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) steam in formation during dual carrier operations with the Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Groups (CSG).

