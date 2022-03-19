Taribo West Prays For Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPbfwwyw6fQ

2023: EX-SUPER EAGLES STAR TARIBO WEST PRAYS Fervently FOR TINUBU

Former Super Eagles Defender, Pastor Taribo West, prayed fervently at an event in honour of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on Saturday.

As the Taribo West prayed for the restoration of Nigeria to its rightful place via Tinubu, the APC chieftain paid particular attention to him.

Tinubu turns 70 later this month and has declared his bid for the presidency ahead of the 2023 elections.

West, a UEFA cup champion with Inter Milan

became a pastor after his footballing days.

Credit: Twitter| ekometa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...