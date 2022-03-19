Taribo West Prays For Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPbfwwyw6fQ
2023: EX-SUPER EAGLES STAR TARIBO WEST PRAYS Fervently FOR TINUBU
Former Super Eagles Defender, Pastor Taribo West, prayed fervently at an event in honour of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on Saturday.
As the Taribo West prayed for the restoration of Nigeria to its rightful place via Tinubu, the APC chieftain paid particular attention to him.
Tinubu turns 70 later this month and has declared his bid for the presidency ahead of the 2023 elections.
West, a UEFA cup champion with Inter Milan
became a pastor after his footballing days.
Credit: Twitter| ekometa