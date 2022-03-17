Ten Things About MKO’s Daughter, Rinsola, APC National Youth Leader Aspirant

Ten things you should know about APC National Youth Leader aspirant Rinsola Abiola

While Nigerians talked about the gender bills last week, Rinsola Abiola, a renowned activist and advocate for youth in politics, announced her intention to contest for the National Youth Leader position under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Here are ten things you should know about her:

* Rinsola Abiola hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

* She is described as both a technocrat, philanthropist and a grassroots politician.

* Between 2015 and 2018, she served as a youth representative on the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress.

* Rinsola Abiola is an IVLP alumna and a former member of the advisory board of the World Youth Movement for Democracy.

* She is the founder of Equity Now, a non-partisan non-profit dedicated to enhancing political literacy and participation, and the Derinsola Abiola Foundation (DERABIF). The latter recently empowered 110 women with over 2million naira business grants.

* Rinsola Abiola is an IVLP alumna and a former member of the advisory board of the World Youth Movement for Democracy.

* She is the founding PRO of the All Progressives Youth Forum and former Ag. President of the APC Young Women Forum.

* In 2019, she was chosen by UN Women as one of 25 young Nigerian women to carry on advocacy regarding actualising objectives outlined in the Beijing Platform for Action (BPfA).

* In 2019, she ran for a seat in the Nigerian House of Representatives.

* She is the daughter of late business mogul and politician Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, M.K.O. Abiola.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...