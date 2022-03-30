Teni Gifts A Follower ₦200,000 For A Sewing Machine

A follower decided to ask Teni for a sewing machine and she responded by sending him the money. See their conversation:

Pls Teni, i really need a sewing machine, my family my education , my life depends on my Hustle, am almost losing hope, pls am done learning wrk and i need a personal machine for myself � @TeniEntertainer



Hope sey you no wan gba mi o



Started learning work in 2019 , combined with my education, i wanted to buy it since but d price keeps going up, inflation has really affected me bad � @TeniEntertainer



I’ll get you the machine!! Just followed you, send me a Dm



Enjoy your new machine!!!! ❤️❤️ it’s only up from here!!



