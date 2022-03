Terrorists have attacked Gidan train Station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

Sources say the terrorists may have planted IEDs on the tracks forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to a stop.

This is the second attack within 24 hours along the same axis.

At least seven persons were killed when terrorists attacked a train at Dutse village on Monday.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/03/29/just-in-terrorists-attack-train-station-in-kaduna/

