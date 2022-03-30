Terrorists Wearing Hijab, Gowns Attack Police Checkpoint In Katsina, Kill Officer

Terrorists Wearing Hijab, Gowns Attack Police Checkpoint In President Buhari’s Home State, Kill Officer

Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the states most ravaged by banditry.

A source in the area said the terrorists wore veils (hijab) worn by Muslim women to disguise, while their men wore flowing gowns called, ‘babanriga’.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, said some policemen were on a stop-and-search operation along the Jibiya-Batsari Road when the terrorists launched the attack in which the policeman was killed.

The policeman died on the spot, AIT Live reports.

According to Isah, when the terrorists arrived in their numbers on motorcycles, they started shooting sporadically and after killing the policeman, they made away with his rifle.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dabban, has ordered the immediate deployment of reinforcements to the area, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, to get the terrorists arrested.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/29/terrorists-wearing-hijab-gowns-attack-police-checkpoint-president-buhari%E2%80%99s-home-state

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...