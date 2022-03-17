‘Thank You Nairaland. Finally Went To Greet My Neighbor Who Just Gave Birth’

I’m thankful to all the contributors on my previous thread here: https://www.nairaland.com/7032114/how-greet-neighbor-just-gave

I took the advice of some matured Nairalanders, rehearsed them couple of times, went with a little courage and overcame.

Some people from my previous thread were asking me what’s difficult in going to greet someone who gave birth?

Well, that’s what makes us different. To you it’s easy. But for some of my type, it’s very difficult.

The one I hate more than anything is going for condolence visit. I don’t know of any other visit as hard as that. I always avoid that sh!t

Anyways, once again, thank you all.

