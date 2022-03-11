‘The Beauty Of Southern Nigeria Shocked Me’! (Video)

The Beauty of Southern Nigeria Shocked Me is a Video where I explore Akwa Ibom state in Southern Nigeria in Hopes to Rediscover the Culture, Lifestyle, and people of the City. I boarded a plane to Uyo which is the state capital and stayed in the City for 4 Days. In this video, I explore Uyo Stadium, Green Park and I try out some local delicacies like AFang Soup. This new series involves me sharing my experience across Nigeria in the Hopes or Rediscovering the Lost Beauty and Vibrance of the Country. Do like, watch and Enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwHPX95fEf0

