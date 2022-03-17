The Moment Bianca Ojukwu Slapped Ebelechukwu Obiano (Video)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

A fight broke out at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday morning when Iyom Bianca Odimegwu Ojukwu slapped the immediate past First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the scuffle happened when Mrs Obiano who arrived at the occasion, and was moving round to greet the dignitaries. Getting to where Bianca sat, she reportedly said. “Bianca so you are here, I thought you said you will never attend any APGA event again.”

Ojukwu’s wife who was provoked by the remark stood up furiously and slapped her. The crowd can be heard shouting once Bianca landed the Slap.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ud6gpEe6tYk

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...