The Nigerian Politician Who Became Governor Without Participating In Election (Pix)

The Nigerian Politician Who Became Governor Without Participating In Election

It is a fact that the candidate/Party with the

majority of votes is qualified to be declared

the winner of any Election in Nigeria.

Despite the fact that specific factors were

involved, Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate Past

Governor of Rivers State and the current

Minister of Transportation, became Governors

without participating in the Election.

How Did This Happen?

Amaechi was the winner of the PDP

Governorship Primaries in Rivers State in

2007.

However, during the April 2007 General

Elections, his name was replaced with that of

Sir Celestine Omehia, who appeared on the

ballot.

The People Democratic Party, PDP won the

election, Amaechi then went to court, and on

October 26, 2007, the Supreme Court ruled in

his favor and ordered Omehia’s removal as

Governor of Rivers State, as well as the

issuance of a Certificate of Return to Amaechi,

who was the Authentic Winner of the PDP

Gubernatorial Primaries.

Amaechi remains the only Nigerian politician

to have accomplished this achievement till

date.

