The Nigerian Politician Who Became Governor Without Participating In Election (Pix)

The Nigerian Politician Who Became Governor Without Participating In Election
It is a fact that the candidate/Party with the
majority of votes is qualified to be declared
the winner of any Election in Nigeria.
Despite the fact that specific factors were
involved, Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate Past
Governor of Rivers State and the current
Minister of Transportation, became Governors
without participating in the Election.
How Did This Happen?
Amaechi was the winner of the PDP
Governorship Primaries in Rivers State in
2007.
However, during the April 2007 General
Elections, his name was replaced with that of
Sir Celestine Omehia, who appeared on the
ballot.
The People Democratic Party, PDP won the
election, Amaechi then went to court, and on
October 26, 2007, the Supreme Court ruled in
his favor and ordered Omehia’s removal as
Governor of Rivers State, as well as the
issuance of a Certificate of Return to Amaechi,
who was the Authentic Winner of the PDP
Gubernatorial Primaries.
Amaechi remains the only Nigerian politician
to have accomplished this achievement till
date.