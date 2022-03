https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jTm9eHfUOE

Ebonyi State is blessed with lots of beautiful attractions like Lakes, waterfalls, rivers, caves and breathtaking hills, what most people don’t know is that the state is also bless with beautiful and stunning beaches along the river cross.. While traveling through some of the communities in Afikpo I stoped by to enjoy the beautiful scenery that these beaches presents… When you visit Enjoy, don’t forget to explore these places..

