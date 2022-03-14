The Problem Of ‘Babymamaism’ I Saw Yesterday – Nairaland Member

So I went to a bar to relax after church and from the crazy NIgerian heat of today.

………..

One of the bartender, cheerful, pretty and shinny ebony tone; tall, straight shape with very sexy size shape of an ass came with her baby girl. This little girl is about 7 years from my estimation…but frolicking about and taking in the bad expoure of such ambience.

The problem I could quickly deduce is that this bar is a very notorious one, infamous for immoral kind of gals and guys who many times have no inhibitions about public display of affection…smoking , kisses and all sort. It houses a bar too , where hornny sexual duos come to relieve their inordinate appetite.

I began to wonder the much influence such place could have on that innocent 7 year old kid. Look at the risk, look at the future and psychological implications, and in all of these this baby mama probably do not care or is blinded by the poverty that brought her there in the first place.

My advice is this: Young gals should try to empower themselves first, above personal pleasure, instead of having the dream of being a baby mama.

Many a times, the kids are the unfortunate and innocent recipient of such ills.

Really sad. I can only imagine what will become of those kind of children..Hmmmmm

Babymamaism is more problem for the future.

