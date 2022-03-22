The World Would Be Better With Saddam And Gadaffi In Power – Donald Trump

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpW3yn0d0mE

I just stumbled upon this clip from 6 years ago where Trump was explaining how Gaddafi’s Libya and Saddam Hussein’s Iraq and the world in general would be better if they were still alive, he also pointed out how America is pouring billions of dollars into the war and backing rebels who they know nothing about. he also said America should focus more on rebuilding the country, that America is 19trillion dollars in debt(now 23 trillion) with infrastructure that is a disaster. he also stated that America needs to focus more on itself rather than pouring billions into the middle East with nothing to show for.

I personally never in my life thought I would agree with Trump, but he’s absolutely right.

