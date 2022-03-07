There Is No Heaven & Hell – Pastor Abosom Says As He Abandons His Christian Faith

There’s No Heaven And Hell – Pastor Abosom Says As He Abandons His Christian Faith

Popular Ghanaian Pastor, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has abandoned his Christian faith and now countering some Christian beliefs, IgbereTV reports.

The former Presidential aspirant in an exclusive interview with Kessben FM, said there’s no Heaven and Hell and pastors should stop preaching about them.

Claiming that heaven is on earth, the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Church also urged Ghanaians and Christians to strive for riches here on earth and forget about going to Heaven because there’s no such place.

Osofo also claimed that Jesus Christ is just a messenger of God and not God as Christians believe.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CazUg-wtE4g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

