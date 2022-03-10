Thinking Of Quitting My N40k Teaching Job For A Delivery Rider Buisness

Good morning Nlanders, I seek your advice,I want to quit my 40k teaching job and get a bike, so I can use it to work as a delivery man.
Should I quit the job, and get the bike,

Or I shd continue with the job
Which one is better?

