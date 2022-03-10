Thinking Of Quitting My N40k Teaching Job For A Delivery Rider Buisness

Good morning Nlanders, I seek your advice,I want to quit my 40k teaching job and get a bike, so I can use it to work as a delivery man.
Should I quit the job, and get the bike,
Or I shd continue with the job
Which one is better?
Good morning Nlanders, I seek your advice,I want to quit my 40k teaching job and get a bike, so I can use it to work as a delivery man.
Should I quit the job, and get the bike,
Or I shd continue with the job
Which one is better?
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.