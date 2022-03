Missing person as obtained from Bayelsa Tori

Miss Besta Pulovie Osigwe has been missing for over three weeks now.

She’s light in complexion

4fit tall

16yrs old

From Amarata Community in Yenagoa LGA Bayelsa State.

Please � kindly contact us on 08130003629

https://www.facebook.com/100078022226586/posts/121208733823200/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...