This Is Discriminatory: Russia Football Union Heads To CAS Over Suspension

RFU statement

On the decision of FIFA and UEFA to exclude Russian teams from international competitions.

The Russian Football Union categorically disagrees with the decision of FIFA and UEFA to suspend all Russian teams from participating in international matches for an indefinite period.

We believe that this decision is contrary to the norms and principles of international competition, as well as the spirit of sports. It has an obvious discriminatory character and harms a huge number of athletes, coaches, employees of clubs and national teams, and most importantly, millions of Russian and foreign fans, whose interests international sports organizations must protect in the first place.

Such actions are dividing the world sports community, which has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual respect and independence from politics.

We reserve the right to challenge the decision of FIFA and UEFA in accordance with international sports law.



SOURCE

Spartak Moscow

UEFA and FIFA have decided to exclude from the current iteration of the Europa League. This means that our round of 16 ties against RB Leipzig will not go ahead as planned.

This verdict is connected to the organisations’ position on recent events that have taken place in Ukraine.

The recent decision taken by UEFA and FIFA although expected, is extremely upsetting. Unfortunately, the efforts that our club made in the Europa League have been nullified for reasons that are far outside the remit of sports.

Spartak has millions of fans not only in Russia, but all over the world. Our successes and failures bring people from dozens of different countries together. We believe that sport, even in the most difficult times, should aim to build bridges, and not burn them. We are forced to obey a decision that we do not agree with.

For now, we shall focus on domestic competitions, and are looking forward to a speedy achievement of peace that everybody needs.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...