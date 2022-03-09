This Is Obinofia Ndiuno, Enugu State Tourist Haven (Video, Photos)

Obinofia Ndiuno is a Community on Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State, the community is home to some of the most beautiful attractions in the state, like the famous Ogbagada Spring and waterfall, okpoku cold and warm Spots, Iheneke Green Lakes and the Ihuezi Cave. The community had ones of the most beautiful topography and as an agrarian, Obinofia is an ideal destination for agro tourism as it also play host to one of the biggest Fadama farm in Enugu..

Below are sights and sounds, should area view of the community and some of the Tourist attractions in the community..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUnb7UZ-8ro

Ihuezi Cave.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0guzjaTBVg

Iheneke Green Lakes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tswXKmCdR0A

Ogbagada Spring and waterfall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TL8AAUUsS_Y

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...