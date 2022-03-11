‘This One No Be Money’: Fuel Reseller Rejects 100 Dollar Bill Given To Him (Video)

“This One No Be Money”: Fuel Reseller Rejects 100 Dollar Bill Given To Him (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20kdNyHYSi4

A hundred dollar bill was rejected by fuel resellers after it was offered to them by a customer who patronized them, IGBERETV reports.

A customer bought twenty litres of fuel from the black market and decided to pay the fuel resellers with a one hundred dollar note, but the fuel resellers refused to accept the money as a means of payment.

The first seller looked at the money and rejected it and the foreign currency was handed to his partner.

“Oga, this one no be money,” the second man said and refused to accept it.

The customer told him, “na hundred dollars be this o.”

“I no believe,” the fuel seller responded.



https://igberetvnews.com/1416357/one-money-fuel-reseller-rejects-100-dollar-bill-given-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...