Throwback Video Of Mercy Aigbe Advising Young Ladies Not To Become Second Wives

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAc_n8EBEQw

Throwback video of veteran Nollywood actress mercy aigbe advising young ladies not to become second wives, today she said she’s happy to be a second wife.

Mercy Aigbe Defends Herself On Young Girl Dating Married Men – Throwback

Mercy Aigbe was heard saying;

“If you are a side chic to a married man, Girl, you are better be cashing out. Secure the bag, get that dough, get that money because that man isn’t yours. Sis, he isn’t yours. He belongs to another woman so please it had better be worth it. Don’t go and collect chocolate and flowers as gifts from a married man oh.

“If you do, your head needs to be examined. If you are dating a married man, chop his money, collect his money because that man is already married. So stupid girls will be dating a married man will be doing love…sis he is not yours. He belongs to another woman so use your brain”

However defending herself after the backlash that trailed the video, the actress said she will never encourage girls to be side chicks to married or single men. She claimed that she was taken out of context as some parts of the video was cut off by ”mischievous persons.”

According to Mercy Aigbe, the video shared on Valentine’s Day was meant to be a fun video for everyone to laugh and also get her message. She added that she was encouraging married men to stay faithful to their wives because if they don’t, they will get extorted by their side chicks.

The actress stated that she always tells girls they can get way more than what they get from married men when they work on their own because there is dignity in labour. Mercy also averred that everything she owns is from her sweat and everything said about her when the first video went viral is not who she is.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...