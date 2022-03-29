Throwback Video Of Will Smith Joking About Someone’s Bald Head

Some people have been sharing this old clip of Will Smith on the Arsenio Hall Show in 1991.

Will and Arsenio were talking about people that have their own rules and Will suddenly pointed at the bass player in Arsenio’s house band and said,

Like he has a rule, the bass player, he got a rule. He’s got to wax his head every morning and that’s a rule



(The bass player was bald. The audience erupted in laughter). Will continued.

He follows the rules men! He follows the rules.



The, expecting that some people might not approve of what he said, he continued

Oh, it’s a joke. It’s a joke, come on!



His comments about the bass player’s head begin at the 6:29 minute mark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrOKbtJiglI

1) Screenshot of the bass player.

2) Will Smith (pointing at the bass player) and Arsenio Hall.

