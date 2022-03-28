TIMAAS GM Denies Saying PDP Will Collapse If Ikpeazu Picks Ngwa Man As Successor

TIMAAS GM Denies Saying That PDP Will Collapse If Ikpeazu Picks Ngwa Man As Successor

The General Manager, Traffic And Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, TIMAAS Ikeokwu Chinedu Bright has dissociated himself from a statement credited to him in which he allegedly said that PDP in the state will collapse of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu picks his fellow Ngwa man to be the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 election.

In a statement on Monday, he said there was never a time he had such interview with any media organisation, noting that it is not on his power to determine who will be the next governor of the state.

He therefore took a swipe at the newspaper (not ABN TV) for publishing what he called unverified falsehood, stating that governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s decision binds on him on the choice of his successor.

He called on the general public to ignore the publication, insisting that such statement never emanated from him.

“It is quite disappointing that a newspaper of repute would descend so low as to publish an unverified story.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is my leader and boss. His directive is naturally binding on me. He leads and I follow. I am 100% loyal to his leadership and will continue to give my unalloyed support.

“The general public is advised to disregard the report and treat as fake news wherever seen.

“I have consulted with my lawyers and will explore every legal measures to address this propaganda against my person and office.”

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/03/timaas-gm-bright-ikeokwu-denies-saying-that-pdp-will-collapse-if-ikpeazu-picks-ngwa-man-as-successor/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...