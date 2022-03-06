Tinubu 2023: North Is Not Lagos – Arewa Youths Tell Ganduje

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has dismissed claims by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State about the North backing the Presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, said Ganduje was not speaking for the entire North when he backed Tinubu’s Presidential ambition.

Ganduje had said the entire North would back the Presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader.

The Governor had noted that Tinubu supported President Muhammadu Buhari into assuming power; hence the entire North would back his ambition.

However, Shettima, while speaking with DAILY POST, said the North is not Lagos State, “so Ganduje can’t speak for the entire region.”

The AYCF National President accused Ganduje of pushing for their selfish interests.

According to Ganduje: “Ganduje is entitled to his opinion, and probably he is just waking up from his dream. This is an expensive joke, and he knows it’s not true.

“Most of these guys believe that they can wake up and continue doing the same old things as regards politics; they believe that it’s what it was in the past.

“We know what happened and how he survived being a governor of Kano apart from the advantage of the incumbency from the ruling party that came together to work and ensure that they find a soft landing for him to get to where he is.

“So for this, he cannot be said to be speaking for the North. Lagos is different from the North. I wouldn’t blame him because most of them know that they are going into compulsory retirement in politics, so they can go to any length to say something that would ensure they remain to remain politically relevant.

“But you and I know that what he said is not true. We know how he managed the situation during Asiwaju’s birthday in Kano; we know what happened at the State House.



