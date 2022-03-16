Tinubu Asks APC Senators To Support His “lifetime Ambition To Be President”

Says he will not step on the toes of Buhari, but to step into his Shoes

Says as a former Senator, Governor, he has the Experience, Capacity to be President of Nigeria

Ahead of 2023 Presidential election, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate Caucus of the party to support his lifetime ambition to be the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met with the APC Senate Caucus at the New Senate wing, the former Governor of Lagos State said that having served as a state Chief Executive Officer and as a Senator, he has the experience and capacity to be the President of the Country.

Asiwaju Tinubu who promised that he will not step on the toes of President Muhammadu Buhari, but to step into his shoes as the President of Nigeria.

The APC National Leader was received by the APC Senators as led by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan in room 301.

Tinubu who hailed the National Assembly for sustaining the nation’s democracy, said that the interest of women is necessary, adding that APC is doing its best to include the interest of women.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/breaking-support-my-lifetime-ambition-to-be-president-tinubu-tells-apc-senators/

