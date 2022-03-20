Tinubu Endorses Sanwo-Olu For Second Term

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will this weekend kick-off his declaration for a second term at the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

A prominent member of the Governors Advisory Council (GAC) who is also one of the apex leaders of APC in Lagos state, told DAILY INDEPENDENT on Sunday that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos state governor had endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term and had instructed the party leaders to work for his reelection.

“Sanwo-Olu is coming back. I can authoritatively confirm that to you. He is likely to declare and will kick off his re-election campaign this weekend at Eagles Square, the venue of the national convention of the APC on March 26 in Abuja” .

“The governor has performed creditably well in all areas since coming to office in 2019. As a technocrat, he focused on his job as governor and allowed political leaders who ensured his emergence to run the political affairs of the state. This endeared him to many of us and we believe he should be allowed to continue the good works he started” he said.

Details later…



https://independent.ng/breaking-tinubu-approves-second-term-for-sanwo-olu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...