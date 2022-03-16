Tinubu Meets With APC Senators (Pictures)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The national leader of the All progressives Congress, APC is currently in the National Assembly to meet with Senators on the platform of the party.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that Tinubu would be meeting the senators to discuss about his 2023 presidential ambition.

This newspaper learnt that the South-West political strongman was also in the company of his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. He is to meet with the senators in the in the upper legislative Chamber.

Tinubu was heard saying to the Senators: “I told Mr President that my ambition is not blind to the extent that I will step on his toes. I just want to step into his shoes and not on his toes. – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to APC Senators.”

“I came for your counsel, partnership and support. I believe that you can back me for my life time ambition.”

“I want to beg you to look at my capacity and my experience. I am perhaps the only one who has been in the Senate, who has been a governor and aspiring to become President.”



