Tinubu, Ohuabunwa Write Reps, To Meet Respective Party Caucuses

A former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has written to the House of Representatives to inform members of his plans to contest the post of the Nigerian president in the 2023 general election.

Tinubu, in the letter read out on the floor at the plenary on Tuesday by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, requested to meet members of the APC Caucus on March 16, 2022.

Similarly, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Sam Ohuabunwa, wrote the House to request a meeting with the PDP Caucus, on Tuesday.

Gbajabiamila also read out a letter from the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, notifying the PDP members of a meeting with Ohuabunwa.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/2023-tinubu-writes-house-of-reps-to-meet-apc-caucus/%3famp

