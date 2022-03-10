b]Tinubu reveals ‘driving vision’ for Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed his driving vision ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu said his driving vision is to transform Nigeria into a decentralized democracy.

The APC National Leader said he intends to transform Nigeria into a sufficient agricultural base.

In a series of tweets, the former governor of Lagos State said he intends to provide jobs for Nigerians.

According to Tinubu: “My driving vision is the transformation of this nation into a robust decentralized democracy with a diverse industrial base, to provide sufficient jobs to a growing urban population; and a sufficient agricultural base, to achieve food security and provide a decent livelihood to the rural population.

“I seek a nation founded on justice, peace, prosperity for all, regardless of religion, region, ethnicity and class. I seek a Nigeria that is for all Nigerians.”

