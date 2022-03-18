‘Tiny Snake Entangled With Lizard Found In My Compound’

Good morning Nairalanders

I know this might not impress Lala due to size ���

But I just came across this tiny snake I’m my compound. It was entangles with the lizard which is also seen on the picture attached.

Seems the lizard was already dead, but the snake was struggling to move – looks like it was already wounded seriously on the body before I arrived.

Since I wasn’t sure at first sight, I still hit them both again with a stick.

Who understands what went on between them? And what type of snake is this?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...