Toyin Abraham, Other Celebrities Criticised For Accepting Award From Lagos State

The Lagos State Government recently presented plaques to some women as part of its celebration of International Women’s Day. The award was tagged Eko 100 Women. Several celebrities were among the women that received these plaques.

However, since the 2020 End SARS protests, there have been several controversies over entertainers associating with politicians. Several famous entertainers who associated themselves with politicians have been criticised on social media and this recent award has not been an exception.

Some critics say that some of the people that received awards yesterday also criticised some entertainers when they went to visit Vice President Osinbajo and they believe that it is hypocritical of them to accept an award from the Lagos State Government.

Here are pictures of the awards and the awardees and screenshots of some of the criticisms.

Toyin Abraham

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbLU3aUsTJg/

https://twitter.com/toyin_abraham1/status/1504182660721258502

Mo Bimpe

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbKV2rgrMtt/

Funke Akindele

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbN2G3otuz5/

