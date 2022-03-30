Train Attack: 9 Killed, Many Kidnapped, Terrorists Chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ – Survivor

Driver killed, many abducted, as 300 soldiers exchanged fire with terrorists – Survivor

Malam Muhammadu, one of the survivors of Monday terror attack, has in an interview with newsmen gave account of what happened during the train attack that claimed lives and injured many.

Muhammadu said that the terrorists came with buses and evacuated a number of passengers during the Monday night train attack.

He said in an interview monitored on radio Tuesday night, that: “I was in coach SP 17 when the train was hit and derailed. The terrorists, many of them, rushed into our coach and killed a passenger. I hid under the seat and saw them taking away many passengers.”

“An argument ensued amongst the terrorists after killing the passenger and they couldn’t pay attention to us. We were about 10 that remained in coach when they left.”

“The terrorists proceeded to the VIP coach and abducted many passengers. One of the VIP who managed to escape and returned to us, told us that they filled a vehicle with abductees. They came with Sharon vehicles, they shot some abductees in the vehicles but 9 passenger were later confirmed dead others were severely injured, they were shot in their legs.”

“We saw the train driver. He came to us and attempted to run but they shot and killed him. I saw the terrorists with my own eyes. They were chatting Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar!! Come down, come down!!”.

“I was hiding under the seat praying…it remained about two steps for the terrorists to get to me but after killing a passenger, they began to argue.”

“They abducted many passengers. Later about 300 soldiers came. The soldiers took us to a nearby hill where we sat down. They said vehicles will come to convey us to Kaduna. The soldiers also attended to those who were injured. “

“The soldiers said we should stop making noise and put out light because we could still be in danger. We were at a place after Rijana about 20 minutes ride to Rigasa Kaduna.”

“Some passengers were injured severely. Some old people had trauma, one old person had asthmatic attack, another died of heart attack. The dead bodies were left in the train. It will be difficult to convey the corpses to the hill top where we took refuge.”

“We were traumatised for about 2 hours. The soldiers exchanged fire with the terrorists. They chased them and rescued some passengers, but we were really traumatised. Almighty Allah saved us. The soldiers killed some of the terrorists. Some terrorists lost their lives,” he said



