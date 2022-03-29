Train Attack: Bandits Forced Their Way In And Abducted Some Persons, Says Witnes

One of the passengers on board the ill-fated train that was attacked in Kaduna on Monday has said some persons were abducted….

One of the passengers on board the ill-fated train that was attacked in Kaduna on Monday has said some persons were abducted.

Daily Trust had reported how the train which took off from Abuja around 6pm derailed after the rail track was bombed between Dutse and Kakau.

Speaking with our correspondent, a passenger said he counted six people with bullet wounds but could not say if they were dead.

“There are six people we have counted with bullet wounds, there maybe more but so far this is what I can confirm. Security agents are trying to get them medical attention,” he said.

“We also learnt that the bandits forced their way into some coaches and have abducted some people.”

Daily Trust cannot independently verify this claim.

Zainab Musa, another passenger, described the attack as shocking.

“Currently we are all lying down flat and Security forces have started converging to drive the terrorists away. We are grateful to be safe and not harmed,” she said over the phone.

Another passenger, Anas Iron Danmusa, said the explosives planted by the terrorists ‘destroyed’ the engine of their train.

He said, “As at 8pm, we were just lying on the seats of the train praying. The gunmen were shooting sporadically around Katari-Rijana area.”

In a statement, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said security agencies had secured the train trapped by terrorists.

“The Kaduna State Government received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service at around Kateri-Rijana general areas.

“Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board.

“Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.”



https://dailytrust.com/train-attack-bandits-forced-their-way-in-and-abducted-some-persons-says-witness

