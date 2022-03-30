Train Bombing: Governors Apologise To Victims

Train Bombing: Nigerian Governors Apologise To Victims, Say Frequent Attacks Question Their Competence

Terrorists on Monday evening launched an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train resulting in the death of eight persons. Many were also injured while a yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons were kidnapped.

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has apologised to victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack which claimed the lives of some passengers on Monday.

Terrorists on Monday evening launched an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train resulting in the death of eight persons. Many were also injured while a yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons were kidnapped.

The governors’ forum expressed its grievance over the attack, adding that the spate of attacks questions the ability of governors to govern their states.

In a statement by Kayode Fayemi, the NGF chairman, the forum said the attack was one too many and must be stopped.

It further condoled with victims and their families while assuring Nigerians that the country will surmount the problem and that the “ugly phase will pass”.

While commending the bravery of the security agencies, the forum also asked the security agencies to improve on intelligence gathering.

The statement reads, “This is one attack too many. It must stop. First, as leaders, we owe the victims and their relations an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective capacity to govern.

“God will grant those that lost their lives eternal peace and a place in the deepest recesses of heaven. We wish those that were injured speedy recovery to resume their lives and put their heartless aggressors to shame.”

The governors declared that “if the intention of these murderers is to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, they will not succeed and when eventually total peace returns to the country, they will surely either be lifeless or excluded.

“I can assure you that this is an ugly phase in our national experience. It will certainly pass.

“While expressing our sincere condolences to Nigerians particularly the government and good people of Kaduna State, we want to salute the bravery of our security forces in curtailing the magnitude of havoc this attack was intended to visit on innocent travellers. Our prayers are with you.

“We would continue to drum our support for the professional work you do and provide assistance in enhancing your operational strength and combat readiness.

“We recognise the enormous risk you take every day. The cowards behind this will certainly not take over our country. Their violent demeanour will not result in anything positive instead it will confine them to an uncomfortable life in the jungle until the long arm of the law catches up with them.

“On a final note, the NGF will want to call on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on our rail tracks, roads, ports and borders.

“We need not remind those concerned that these constitute a major backbone to our national assets.

“We need to improve on security intelligence and ability to act on intelligence gathered. In general, we need to give comfort to all our citizens, residents and investors that the security of lives and property cannot be taken for granted. And that there is a government that is clearly in charge of what needs to be done.”



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/30/kaduna-train-bombing-nigerian-governors-apologise-victims-say-frequent-attacks-question

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...