Trixy, The Photographer Who Took Pictures Of The Dancing Traffic Police Officer

I feel we need to give credit to the photographer whom brought Hussein I jidauna to limelight.
https://www.nairaland.com/7045633/meet-husseini-jidauna-dancing-traffic
I did some searching on him
His name is Trixy gallery, an indigine of Adamawa state
He is a portrait and landscape photographer
That image changed that man’s life
He was given a commendation letter, and about to be promoted
He has been given a land at a smart city in Adamawa
And other individuals have been showering him with gift’s
Its good to be good even if your not recognized, to all creatives out there keep on the good work