BREAKING: In continuation of ongoing clearance operations & dominating the battlefield, in the early hours of today troops of Operation Desert Sanity neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Wulgo and Marte axis in Borno State. Troops recovered large cache of Weapons, ammunition and two gun trucks amongst others
https://www.facebook.com/354312648014400/posts/4664417830337172/?app=fbl
Troops Kill ISWAP/Bokoharam Terrorists, Recover Large Cache Of Weapons
