Two Suspected Robbers Set Ablaze By Angry Mob In Anambra (Photos)

Angry mob reportedly burnt two suspected robbers to ashes along the Onitsha-Owerri Road in Anambra state.

Salemgists learnt that the robbers who were operating in a tricycle attempted to dispose a lady of her valuables at gunpoint when an angry mob caught and descended heavily on them.

The angry mob set the two robbers ablaze at Romchi Transport Park along the ever-busy road on Thursday, March 3.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident said that the robbers have been using tricycles to carry out robbery attacks on unsuspecting victims on the road for quite some days now.

He said three robbers were apprehended, while two were set ablaze, the remaining one managed to escape through a nearby bush.

The eyewitness said:

“For some days now, a robbery gang has been using tricycle to rob unsuspecting passengers, pretending to be tricycle operators. They would pick passengers from Upper Iweka going to Oba and in the middle of the journey, they would dispossess their victims of their belongings at gunpoint and push them out.

“Luck ran out of these ones today as they brought out a gun and were trying to dispossess their passenger, a lady, of her handbag, phone, and other items, she shouted, it was her shout that attracted people to the scene. The three of the robbers were apprehended, while two were set ablaze, one managed to escape through a nearby bush.”

The development was confirmed in a statement released by the PPRO Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu Anipr.

He said Police Operatives have recovered a tricycle, handbag and infinix phone that was allegedly dispossessed from the female victim by hoodlums.

He stated:

“Upon police arrival, angry mob had already set 3 out of the hoodlums ablaze and the fourth person escaped. Meanwhile, Police operatives are already on ground and efforts are emplace to bring normalcy to the area and possibly to apprehend the fleeing gang member.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng frowns at such act thanked the members of the public for assisting the Police in apprehending suspected criminals also urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands.

They should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest Police Station whenever they are apprehended. This would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.”



Source: https://salemgists.com/two-suspected-robbers-set-ablaze-by-angry-mob-in-anambra-photos/

