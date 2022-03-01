Two Wedding Guests Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Vehicle In Abuja (Photos)

Two wedding guests, Mallama Safiya Salihu and Amina Ibrahim, have been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Abaji Toto Road at Ukya-Tsoho village in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

The driver, Abdullahi who narrowly escaped the attack told Daily Trust that the incident happened about 5:40pm on Friday, February 25.

The driver said the gunmen came through the bush at a sharp bend a few meters from Ukya-Tsoho village and opened fire on a Volkswagen Golf car with registration number LKJ 321 CX.

He said the two wedding guests killed had boarded the vehicle from Abaji on their way to Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State to attend a wedding ceremony.

“I was a few meters behind the car because we both loaded passengers from Abaji. When we were negotiating the sharp bend near Ukya-Tsoho the gunmen appeared and started shooting at the car,” he said.

The driver said immediately he heard the gunshots, he applied the brakes and quickly reversed the car to escape the attack, adding that the driver of the vehicle carrying the deceased guests was able to escape despite the rain of bullets on his vehicle.

Safiya was laid to rest in Gegu in Kotonkafe Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday, February 26.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...