Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday night at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Thomas Tuchel’s head to northern France for the second leg, taking a two goal advantage into the tie following a 2-0 win last month at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic’s goals have put Chelsea in a commanding position in the last-16 tie which leaves Lille with an uphill task of swinging the tie around to progress into the quarter finals.

