UCL: Manchester United Vs Atletico Madrid Today At 9pm

A late goal from substitute Anthony Elanga rescues 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last-16 first-leg clash; Ralf Rangnick calls on his more senior players to use the example “role model” Elanga sets to improve their own displays.

Ralf Rangnick has urged his Manchester United players to follow the example set by teenager Anthony Elanga after the substitute rescued a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

It was a draw United scarcely deserved in the Spanish capital as they again underwhelmed, but teenage substitute Elanga cancelled out Joao Felix’s early bullet header to secure Rangnick’s men what could prove to be an important draw.

The interim manager may, in truth, have been satisfied to leave Spain with a narrow first-leg loss given the fact his side floundered for much of the night.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...