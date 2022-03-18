UCL Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea Land Real Madrid

The draw for the last eight of the 2021-22 competition has been made, with the three remaining English clubs all learning their fate
Reigning European kings Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League, while Liverpool have been handed a showdown with Benfica.
Elsewhere in the last eight, Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich must make their way past Villarreal in order to keep dreams of continental glory alive.
Champions League quarter-final draw in full
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Liverpool
Champions League semi-final draw
Man City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid
Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich
A potential Madrid derby, while Jurgen Klopp and Bayern could renew acquaintances!
[url]https://www.goal.com/en-ng/news/champions-league-quarter-final-draw-chelsea-liverpool-man/blt61bb2b1be2a65510 [/url]