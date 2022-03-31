Udom, Wike, Hayatu-Deen Swell PDP Presidential Aspirants To 12

I am glad to announce that I have obtained my expression of interest and nomination forms for the the office of the President on the platform of the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria .

A #NewNigeria is on the verge of happening.

Glory to God



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2143168825849447&id=100004690507699 (Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa)

Today I accepted the nomination form bought by my friends for me to run for President under the PDP.

I am undertaking this task with the clear realisation that Nigeria has problems that would be difficult to solve, however I am confident that with commitment and passion our problems are surmountable.

#TogetherWeCan



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=345116430994123&id=100064873051163 (Nyesom Wike)

UDOM EMMANUEL JOINS PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has purchased PDP Presidential Nomination form for 2023 . Disguised as being purchased by Brekete Family, the second term governor picked the form Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Emmanuel is pursuing the presidential ambition after that of a former State Governor, Obong Victor Attah failed completely in 2007 with enough commitment in different dimensions.

The prayer of Akwa Ibom people is that history should not repeat itself, and that of Mr Udom Emmanuel should not be a repeat of Attah’s fate, with Akwa Ibom State susceptible to receiving the economic heat!

But should Governor Udom Emmanuel contest for the presidency of Nigeria? What is your take?

#PenKing



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=7835165316500949&id=100000226768516

This brings to a total of 13 persons who have obtained the PDP Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for President 2023.

Others are:

Atiku Abubakar

Bukola Saraki

Anyim Pius Anyim

Aminu Tambuwal

Bala Mohammed

Dele Momodu

Muhammad Hayatudeen

Doyin Okupe (who has withdrawn)

Diana Oliver Teriela

Nwachukwu Anakwenze

Peter Obi is yet to pick his form as the deadline was extended to April 8.

https://guardian.ng/politics/pdp-13-presidential-aspirants-emerge-as-udom-hayatu-deen-ohuabunwa-pick-forms/

