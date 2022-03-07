Ugwuanyi Inspects 600-Seater Enugu Banquet Hall (Photos)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State inspects the 600-seater Banquet Hall (nearing completion) with basement offices for meetings and other official engagements, and other multiple projects within the premises of the newly remodeled Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu.

The ongoing projects inspected by the governor, aimed at saving cost of governance and enhancing Enugu’s leading status as the historic capital of the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria, include the remodeled Old Government Lodge with a newly constructed Annex (completed); 10 units of Executive Guest Houses and 24 units of Guest Flats with a Dining Hall, for routine guests of the state government; a standard Lawn Tennis Court for physical exercise, fitted with a pavilion for spectators and lighting facilities; and landscaping works at the site, among others.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=511000190384471&id=100044234839321

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...