UK Group: Millions Of Nigerians Are Displaced Due To Loss Of Livelihood

The Climate Action Leicester and Leicestershire (CALL), a group of people living in Leicester and Leicestershire who are terrified and inspired by the climate crisis and climate justice and are working together to address these issues have spoken out about the devastating effects of climate change in Nigeria.

In a public awareness vigil held at the Haymarket Memorial Clock Tower on Monday afternoon, members of the group said the Nigerian government and other countries of the world must do more on the issue of climate change, especially on environmental awareness creation among the citizens.

One of the placards displayed by a member of the group reads ‘NIGERIA: Millions Displaced Due To Loss Of Livelihood’.

Speaking to Daily Independent, one of them said the Nigerian government should take seriously the prediction by the World Bank that about 9.4 million people could become climate migrants in Nigeria by 2050.

“If you look at the World Bank report, it said that in the West African coastal countries, Nigeria is projected to have the highest mean number of internal climate migrants under the pessimistic scenario by 2050 (8.3 million) far ahead of Senegal (0.6 million) and Ghana (0.3). That figure is frightening and this is something we believe the government of Nigeria should give serious attention to” she said.

https://independent.ng/millions-of-nigerians-displaced-due-to-loss-of-livelihood-uk-group/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...