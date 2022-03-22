Ukrainain Politician’s Wife Caught Fleeing With $28m, €1.3m In Briefcases (Photos)

@LadyVelvet_HFQ tweeted;

Ukrainian media reported that border patrols managed to seize the wife of a former deputy, while she was trying to flee outside the country, with foreign currency estimated at about $28 million and €1.3 million hidden in suitcases #أوكرانيا #روسيا

The wife of former Ukrainian MP Ihor Kotvitskyi declared 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros when entering Hungary. Kotvitskyi has faced allegations of corruption in the past.

credit: MSN || IndiaTimes

