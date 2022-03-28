Ukrainain Soldiers Execute & Shoot The Legs Of Russian Prisoners Of War (Graphic)



@Politblogme tweeted;

18+ (21+)

Ukrainian soldiers shoot Russian prisoners of war in the legs and afterwards give them a severe beating. At the beginning of the video, there are Russian POWs lying on the ground with bullet wounds in their legs, some of them have got leg bones broken.

@Politblogme

It might give the impression that the Russian military were captured after having been wounded. But that’s not the case. At the end of the video, we can see Ukrainian soldiers shooting all the newly arrived prisoners through their legs.

Many of them are dying from shock due to the pain right on camera. And all of this is being filmed by Ukrainian soldiers themselves.

‼️ Due to its Graphic content, it cannot be uploaded on youtube.

WARNING GRAPHIC‼️ Watch Video On >> Twitter

