Ukraine Before Russia’s Invasion In Pictures

Ukraine, country located in eastern Europe, the second largest on the continent after Russia. The capital is Kyiv (Kiev), located on the Dnieper River in north-central Ukraine.

Head Of Government: Prime Minister: Denys Shmyhal

Capital: Kyiv (Kiev)

Population: (2021 est.) 43,879,000

Head Of State: President: Volodymyr Zelensky

Form Of Government: unitary multiparty republic with a single legislative house (Verkhovna Rada1 [450])

A fully independent Ukraine emerged only late in the 20th century, after long periods of successive domination by Poland-Lithuania, Russia, and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (U.S.S.R.).

Ukraine is bordered by Belarus to the north, Russia to the east, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea to the south, Moldova and Romania to the southwest, and Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland to the west.

In the far southeast, Ukraine is separated from Russia by the Kerch Strait, which connects the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.

The vast majority of people in Ukraine speak Ukrainian, which is written with a form of the Cyrillic alphabet.

The language—belonging with Russian and Belarusian to the East Slavic branch of the Slavic language family—is closely related to Russian but also has distinct similarities to the Polish language.

Beautiful people of Nairaland Forum and all readers, please join me as I show you the pictures of Ukraine before it was invaded by Russia.

I might be uploading random pictures of Ukraine without adding any caption. All I want you to see is the pictures of the country before the invasion.

My name remains Mr. Odewale Adesoye A. K. A. (Green Man.)

