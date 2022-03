First Batch of Nigerians from Ukraine arrive Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja from Romania at 7:10 am.

Salemgists gathered that Max Air Flight VM602 from Bucharest to Abuja landed 7:10 AM on Friday, 4 March 2022.

It was also gathered that a next flight from Hungary is expected to land in the country any moment from now. https://salemgists.com/breaking-first-batch-of-nigerian-evacuees-arrive-from-romania-photos/

